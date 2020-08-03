Zarif describes talks with Russia, UAE productive,substantive

"Very productive meeting with Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian @state_duma, Leonid Stutsky," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a Sunday tweet.

"Followed up on important discussions I held with Russian leaders in Moscow two weeks ago," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky on Sunday morning in the building of Iran's Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the latest issues on JCPOA, expansion of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of economy, as well as the latest developments in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya.

Zarif stressed the need to update the document of long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to his videoconference with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in another tweet on late Sunday, Zarif also wrote, "Just had a very substantive, frank and friendly video conversation with UAE FM @ABZayed, discussing Covid as well as bilateral, regional and global situations. "

"We agreed to continue dialog on theme of hope—especially as region faces tough challenges, and tougher choices ahead," he added.

Foreign ministers of Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed bilateral cooperation and common issues in the region on Sunday evening via videoconference.

The two sides emphasized their readiness to develop cooperation in various fields in line with preserving mutual interests.

