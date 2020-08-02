Iran, UAE discuss bilateral coop., common issues in region

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates exchanged their views on the trend of bilateral cooperation and common regional issues.

In this bilateral talk, the two sides emphasized their readiness to develop cooperation in various fields in line with preserving mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif stressed the need for dialogue and cooperation between the two countries and stated, “other countries may take advantage of the current situation to destabilize the region but Iran and UAE, as two neighbors, should strive in line with spreading peace and stability in the region.”

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, for his part, termed dialogue and cooperation between Iran and UAE in the region ‘necessary” and emphasized the need for continuing bilateral talks and turning challenges into opportunities.

