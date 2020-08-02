  1. Politics
Aug 2, 2020, 8:16 PM

Iran, UAE discuss bilateral coop., common issues in region

Iran, UAE discuss bilateral coop., common issues in region

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Foreign ministers of Iran and United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed bilateral cooperation and common issues in the region on Sunday evening via video conference.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates exchanged their views on the trend of bilateral cooperation and common regional issues.

In this bilateral talk, the two sides emphasized their readiness to develop cooperation in various fields in line with preserving mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif stressed the need for dialogue and cooperation between the two countries and stated, “other countries may take advantage of the current situation to destabilize the region but Iran and UAE, as two neighbors, should strive in line with spreading peace and stability in the region.”

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, for his part, termed dialogue and cooperation between Iran and UAE in the region ‘necessary” and emphasized the need for continuing bilateral talks and turning challenges into opportunities.

MA/4989402

News Code 161772

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News