  1. Politics
Jul 17, 2020, 6:57 PM

Intelligence minister to attend parl. economic commission

Intelligence minister to attend parl. economic commission

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi will go to the Parliament on to brief the lawmakers on the latest developments regarding his ministry.

According to the Parliament’s Presiding Board, Alavi, along with his deputies, will attend a session of the Economic Commission on Sunday to elaborate on the latest developments in his ministry and discuss with the lawmakers the latest economic issues.

They will also discuss ways for organizing the “Justice Share” as well as a future meeting with the members of the Iran Chamber of Guilds and Omid Entrepreneurship Fund.

Justice Share began in 2005 when the parliament tasked the previous government with privatizing state-owned companies and giving some of the stakes to different strata with the aim of bringing about equitable distribution of wealth.

MR/IRN83858641

News Code 161069

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News