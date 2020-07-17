Intelligence minister to attend parl. economic commission

According to the Parliament’s Presiding Board, Alavi, along with his deputies, will attend a session of the Economic Commission on Sunday to elaborate on the latest developments in his ministry and discuss with the lawmakers the latest economic issues.

They will also discuss ways for organizing the “Justice Share” as well as a future meeting with the members of the Iran Chamber of Guilds and Omid Entrepreneurship Fund.

Justice Share began in 2005 when the parliament tasked the previous government with privatizing state-owned companies and giving some of the stakes to different strata with the aim of bringing about equitable distribution of wealth.

