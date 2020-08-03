“Sharmahd” arrest showcases power of Iran’s security system

Ebrahim Rezaei made the remarks on Monday in an interview with IRNA and added, “arresting the ringleader of the terrorist group of “Thunder” showed the power of Iran’s security and intelligence system to the enemies of the country and foreign media outlets opposing to the Islamic Republic of Iran remained silent from the shock of this move.”

Jamshid Sharmahd, who was arrested in recent days in Iran by the Intelligence Ministry’s forces, lived in the United States and was protected heavily by the security forces of this country, he said, adding, “he and other members of the terrorist group “Thunder” murdered nearly 14 of our compatriots in a brutal act in Shiraz alone.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei stated that the issue of human rights among American politicians is a joke, reiterating, “this country (United States) has become a safe haven for terrorists whose hands are stained with the blood of people and provide security for terrorist groups.”

The arrest of “Sharmahd” in Iran is indicator or supremacy of the country’s intelligence and security bodies over western intelligence services, he highlighted.

Following sophisticated intelligence operations, the Intelligence Ministry's forces arrested Jamshid Sharmahd who led his terrorist operations from the US.

He was responsible for the 2008 blast in Seyyed al-Shohada Mosque in Shiraz which left 14 people martyred and 215 other injured.

The terrorist group had also planned to carry out several large-scale operations in recent years which have been foiled including, bombing Sivand Dam in Shiraz, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, and Tehran Book Fair.

