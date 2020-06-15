Intelligence min. names racism in US "systematic, institutional"

"US officials are not determined to fight against human rights violations in their country," he said.

The Iranian minister said that the US has had a bullying behavior with many of the world countries and has not respected international treaties and this behavior has made America an unreliable country.

"Whenever a country acts against the US interests, Americans abuse the human rights issue against and their sanctions on Iran despite the coronavirus pandemic is an example of such behaviors," Alavi said.

He added that the world countries have incrementally understood Iran's power and they know that Iran is the only country in the world that says 'No' to the US.

Iran believes that the US regime is addicted to the violation of international laws and norms.

In a tweet on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi posted an extract from the Los Angeles Times in which Trump called for law and order and threatened to deploy troops to major cities.

“How in the world does the US regime being addicted to the infringement of international laws and norms expect ordinary Americans to believe the call for “law and order” ?!,” he wrote.

After the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US, people in large cities across the country held demonstrations to express their anger against police brutality and racism.

