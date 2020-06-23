Iran incessantly monitoring enemies’ movements: intelligence min.

Iranian Minister of Intelligence Hojjatoleslam Mahmoud Alavi in a message on the occasion of Judiciary Week, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Shahid Beheshti, said, “7th of Tir [June 27] is the reminiscence of the name and memory of Ayatollah Shahid Beheshti who was martyred on June 28, 1981 as a result of the explosion of a bomb planted by the terrorist MKO agents in the headquarters of the Islamic Republic Party.”

Under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, unknown soldiers of Imam Mahdi [MGHHR] are constantly monitoring hypocritical and malicious movements of the criminal imperialist, usurper regime of Israel and enemies of the country and will spare no effort in fulfilling their duties for a moment, Hojjatoleslam Alavi reiterated.

Shahid Beheshti is considered to have been the primary architect of Iran's post-revolution constitution, as well as the administrative structure of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

