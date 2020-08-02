New seaport in Russia meant to increase trade with Iran

As RT reported, the new port will consist of 32 off-loading terminals and other facilities, such as elevators with a capacity of 300,000 tons of simultaneous storage for grain crops, as well as terminals for storing and shipping vegetable oils, fruits, vegetables, and other goods.

The grain and container terminals will have a capacity of five million tons each, while the liquid cargo terminal will have a capacity of 500,000 tons, the same report added.

Iran, for its part, has also been seeking ways to facilitate and speed up trade with Russia via road, rail, and sea.

The country has even voiced readiness to create customs "Green Corridor" with Russia on the pandemic occasion when many international activities have been brought to lockdown.

In a telephone conversation in April, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed ways to maintain and expand trade ties amid the outbreak of the coronavirus and promote mutual cooperation in the fight against the disease.

Highlighting the close and strategic relations between Iran and Russia in recent years, Rouhani stressed the need to develop bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in the fields of trade, economy, science, and medicine.

As reported, the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in September 2020.

