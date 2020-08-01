Iran COVID-19 cases pass 306,000

Speaking in her daily briefing, Lari said that 1,067 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 216 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 16,982.

According to Lari, 4,011 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 265,830 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that more than 2.48 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines as 25 out of the 31 provinces are on red alert or alarming situation.

