ICJ to hold public hearings on Iran’s Legal case against US

The International Court of Justice will hold public hearings regarding Iran’s legal case against US violation of the 1955 Treaty of Amity from Sep. 14 to 21. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning US violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights (the Islamic Republic of Iran v. the United States of America) from Monday 14 to Monday 21 September 2020, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. The hearings will be devoted to the preliminary objections raised by the United States of America.

Intelligence Min.: Enemies cannot believe Sharmahd arrested inside Iran

Iran's Intelligence Minister said that some enemies do not believe that Jamshid Sharmahd, the ringleader of a terror group supported by the US, has been arrested inside Iran. Minister of Intelligence Hojjatoleslam Mahmoud Alavi made the remarks on Saturday afternoon, adding that Jamshid Sharmahd was seeking to prove himself by carrying out various operations and about 27 terrorist acts, committed by him and his group, were thwarted by the ministry’s forces.

Iran to chair a council at UN Human Settlements Program

The Islamic Republic of Iran has become the presidet of Executive Council of the United Nations Human Settlements Program for one year. Despite US efforts to pressure the UN not to select the Islamic Republic as the Chairman of the Executive Council of Human Settlements Program, Iran pursued diplomatic talks in this regard which led to the support of other countries and the condemnation of the US unilateral action.

Iran hopes inter-Afghan talks would lead to peace

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hoped that inter-Afghan talks with the centrality of the Afghan government would lead to peace.

Deep Iran-Iraq bonds supporting implementation of agreements

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described deep bonds between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq as supporting implementation of the agreements between the two countries in various fields.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sat. afternoon, Rouhani said, "with the will, determination and serious efforts seen in the senior officials of Tehran and Baghdad, the two sides will be able to solve all the problems and difficulties facing the development of bilateral relations.”

Iran-Russia coop. expected to be promoted: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that comprehensive cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation is expected to be enhanced. He made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky on Saturday.

Iran says the US must be held accountable for harboring terrorists

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the US must be held accountable for harboring terrorists. Mousavi appreciates the efforts made by the forces of the Ministry of Intelligence in arresting the head of a terrorist group and noted that the US regime claims to support Iranian people while it has been harboring known terrorists that were responsible for several terrorist operations in Iran. He went on to say that the US must be held accountable for the crimes all of these US-based terrorist groups have committed against Iranian people.

Iran COVID-19 cases pass 306,000

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected 2,548 people in Iran 24 hours since Friday, increasing the total cases to 306,752, said Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Saturday. She added that 216 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 16,982.

