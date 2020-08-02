  1. World
  2. North America
Aug 2, 2020, 10:15 AM

Global COVID-19 infections surpass 18m

Global COVID-19 infections surpass 18m

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Latest figures show that more than 18 million people across the world have so far contracted the COVID-19.

Some 18.02 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. More than 11.33 million patients have recovered, and at least 688,000 have died, according to data from Worldometers retrieved at 5:03 AM GMT.

The United States has the highest infections and death toll with 4.76 million and 157,898 in the world. Brazil comes next with 2.70 million infections and 93,616 deaths.

India (1,751,919), Russia (845,443), South Africa (503,290), Mexico (434,193), Peru (422,183), Chile (357,658), Spain (335,602), and Iran (306,752) stand next for the number of confirmed infections.

As far as the death toll is concerned, USA (157,898), Brazil (93,616), Mexico (47,472), UK (46,193), India (35,146), Italy (35,141), France (30,265), Spain (28,445), Peru (19,408), and Iran (16,982) have recorded the most fatalities.

MAH

News Code 161739

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News