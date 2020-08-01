Fenerbahce eyes Alireza Jahanbakhsh: report

According to Turkey’s media outlets, Fenerbahce is eyeing Jahanbakhsh to boost its attacking line.

Jahanbakhsh has been already linked with teams from the Eredivisie such as Ajax and PSV Eindhoven as he found few chances to play for the Premier League side Brighton during the past season.

The Turkish reports note that such some €19m is needed to hire the Iranian international forward. Fenerbahce has already signed a 5-year contract with another Iranian stirker, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, in 2019, although the club has offered him to İstanbulspor on loan.

The Iranian winger joined Brighton in 2018 from AZ Alkmaar but has failed to impress at Falmer Stadium. He has made only eight Premier League appearances this season.

