Mes Rafsanjan secures IPL promotion

With the goal of Hamid Golzari at 80th minute, the team edged Fajr Sepasi 1-0 on Sunday and promoted to the IPL with two games to spare. Players of the team celebrated their first-ever entry to the IPL after the match.

Mes Kerman, Aluminium Arak, and Khooshe Talaei Saveh are the three teams that compete for the other remaining quota to the IPL.

Two teams will be relegated from IPL. Shahin Shahrdari Bushehr, Paykan, and Pars Jonubi Jam are now setting at the bottom of the IPL table.

