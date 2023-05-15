  1. Sports
May 15, 2023, 1:05 PM

Feyenoord seal Dutch Eredivisie title with Iranian player

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Feyenoord wrapped up the Dutch championship with its Iranian striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Feyenoord could emerge victorious over Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 and seal the Dutch Eredivisie title with its Iranian striker, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, late on Sunday.

Jahanbakhsh is Feyenoord’s winger at the Dutch Eredivisie.

Feyenoord moved to 79 points from 32 games, out of the reach of nearest challengers PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord have lost only one of their 32 league games played this season.

It was Feyenoord's 16th title but only their second in the last two decades, emerging from the shadows of arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and PSV.

