Parviz Mazloumi says he has plans for Iran U19 team

Speaking with a TV program on Friday, he said that he has held numerous meetings with Footfall Federation officials, handing over his plans for the team.

The 65-year-old coach noted that he has invited 25 players to the team who will start training after COVID-19 tests.

Former Esteghlal manager said that he has chosen his assistant coaches and that all the related news will be officially announced soon.

The Iranian Football Federation has not yet officially confirmed the appointment.

Mazloumi was without a team since parting ways with Esteghlal in 2016 but he has rich experience in Iranian football both as a player and as a coach.

Former coach of the Iranian U19 team, Sirous Pourmousavi, stepped down in early June.

The Iranian team is preparing to participate in the 2020 edition of AFC U19 Championship slated to be held in Uzbekistan in October where it has to face Cambodia, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia in Group A of the event.

MAH/ 4981978