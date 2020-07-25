  1. Sports
Jul 25, 2020, 1:15 PM

Parviz Mazloumi says he has plans for Iran U19 team

Parviz Mazloumi says he has plans for Iran U19 team

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Parviz Mazloumi who says has been elected as the head coach of Iran National U19 Football Team noted that he has plans for the team.

Speaking with a TV program on Friday, he said that he has held numerous meetings with Footfall Federation officials, handing over his plans for the team.

The 65-year-old coach noted that he has invited 25 players to the team who will start training after COVID-19 tests.

Former Esteghlal manager said that he has chosen his assistant coaches and that all the related news will be officially announced soon.

The Iranian Football Federation has not yet officially confirmed the appointment.

Mazloumi was without a team since parting ways with Esteghlal in 2016 but he has rich experience in Iranian football both as a player and as a coach.

Former coach of the Iranian U19 team, Sirous Pourmousavi, stepped down in early June.

The Iranian team is preparing to participate in the 2020 edition of AFC U19 Championship slated to be held in Uzbekistan in October where it has to face Cambodia, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia in Group A of the event.

MAH/ 4981978

News Code 161406

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News