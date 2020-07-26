  1. Sports
Jul 26, 2020, 3:30 PM

Taremi among three top scorers of Portugal's league

Taremi among three top scorers of Portugal's league

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi finished the season of Primeira Liga with 18 goals, standing among the top three scorers of the league.

In its last match of the League, Rio Ave, which enjoys Taremi in its attacking line, defeated Boavista 2-0 thanks to a double by the Iranian striker. The win also secured Rio Ave's spot at the 2020-21 Europa League play-off round as its closest rival FC Famalicão’s was held with 3-3 against Marítimo. 

Benfica’s two strikers namely Pizzi and Carlos Vinicius have also scored 18 goals during the season. However, Vinicius has the best performance as he has scored a goal per 99 minutes while this figure is 131 for Taremi and 157 for Pizzi.

Porto claimed the title of the league with 82 points while Benfica finished runner-up with 5 points behind. Sporting Braga, Sporting Lisbon, and Rio Ave finished next.

The Iranian striker is reportedly on the radar of top-flight teams including Benfica, Porto, and Sporting Lisbon.

A couple of days ago, Zenit Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun won the Golden Boot in Russian Premier League with 17 goals.

MAH/4983041

News Code 161465

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News