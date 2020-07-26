Taremi among three top scorers of Portugal's league

In its last match of the League, Rio Ave, which enjoys Taremi in its attacking line, defeated Boavista 2-0 thanks to a double by the Iranian striker. The win also secured Rio Ave's spot at the 2020-21 Europa League play-off round as its closest rival FC Famalicão’s was held with 3-3 against Marítimo.

Benfica’s two strikers namely Pizzi and Carlos Vinicius have also scored 18 goals during the season. However, Vinicius has the best performance as he has scored a goal per 99 minutes while this figure is 131 for Taremi and 157 for Pizzi.

Porto claimed the title of the league with 82 points while Benfica finished runner-up with 5 points behind. Sporting Braga, Sporting Lisbon, and Rio Ave finished next.

The Iranian striker is reportedly on the radar of top-flight teams including Benfica, Porto, and Sporting Lisbon.

A couple of days ago, Zenit Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun won the Golden Boot in Russian Premier League with 17 goals.

MAH/4983041