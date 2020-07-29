S Khorasan accounts for one-third of export to Afghanistan

Speaking in the joint meeting of specialized commissions of Birjand Chamber of Commerce on Wed. Alireza Khameh Zar said that the South Khorasan province of Iran accounts for more than one-third of the country's exports to Afghanistan.

Referring to the point that this province can play a significant role in agriculture, industry, and tourism in the field of cross-border trade, he said that the situation of the province has made Afghanistan be able to get into relation with Iran.

Also, he said that in the first quarter of the current year since 25 March, the total export of goods through the province's customs administration was 186 million and 113 thousand dollars in value and one million and 49 tons in weight, adding that this number compared to the same period last year, has increased by 98% in terms of value and 43% in weight.

According to Khameh Zar main items of the province's export to countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Taiwan have been vegetables, cement, hydrocarbons from recycling used paints, ceramic tiles, distilled fuel oil, diesel, peas, light hydrocarbons, salt, and eggs.

The total export of saffron in the country last year was 275 tons, of which 166 tons were exported to Spain, he added.



RHM/4986052