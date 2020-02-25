Markazi prov. exports hit $919mn in 11 months

Saeed Farrokhi told reporters on Tuesday that Markazi province has exported 1,690,000 tons of goods valued at $919 million since the start of the Iranian calendar year in March 2019.

He said the goods were exported to as many as 80 countries, such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, etc.

The exports included various types of hydrocarbons, ingots, ribbed rebar, glass, crystals, juices, and low- and high-density polyethylene.

The weight and value of the exported goods have respectively registered a 22% and 1% increase compared to the same period last year, he added.

Farrokhi put the value of Markazi’s imports since March at about $431 million.

The imported goods mainly included various types of machinery and raw materials for production lines, he said.

MNA/4862779