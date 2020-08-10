Iran' Mahiroud Market exports over 13 million $ goods

Referring to the activities of Mahiroud Market in South Khorasan Province of Iran, Mohammad Ali Khashi stated, “The total export from Mahiroud Market in the first quarter of the current year has been 13 million and 112 thousand and 97 dollars in terms of value.”

He added, “The definitive export from Mahiroud Customs Administration in the fourth quarter of the current year has been 17 million and 437 thousand and 419 dollars and also1,638 trucks from countries such as Indonesia, China, Turkmenistan, India, Russia, and Turkey were transited to Afghanistan through Mahirud BorderTerminal."

According to Khashi, most of the exported goods from both the Customs Administration and the market of Mahiroud have been summer crops, cement, oil, diesel, salt, edible eggs, and tiles.

Unlike some borders of the country, Mahiroud border did not have any closure during the coronavirus outbreak, and now its activities continue, as usual, he noted.

RHM/4994690