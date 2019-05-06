Markazi province exports volume up by 31%

According to Esmaeil Hosseini, head of Markazi Customs Administration, the value of the exports during the same period amounted to $60 million, which observed a mild decrease of 2% year-on-year.

The province's goods are currently offered in 38 international markets, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Exports mainly included hydrocarbons, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, fruit juice, glass, crystalware and potato chips.

A total of 8,461 tons of goods worth over $19.2 million were imported into the province during the same period, up by 27% in tonnage and down by 13% in value year-on-year.

Among the 22 exporters to Markazi province were Turkey, China, India, Italy and.

The imports mainly included machinery, fruit juice package, concentrate, puree, aluminum can and coil.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

