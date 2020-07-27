Iran always backs countries’ territorial integrity

In a Sunday telephone conversation with Azeri President’s Foreign Policy Advisor Hikmat Hajiyev, Vaezi said supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries is the official policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in issues and disputes, adding that tensions in the region have not been and are not in the interest of any country.

He stressed that Iran seeks stability, development and progress of all countries, especially the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressing hope that the existing conflicts in the region will be resolved through dialogue and peaceful solutions.

Vaezi termed the “growing cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan" a positive example of constructive relations between the countries of the region, calling for the proper utilization of the capabilities and capacities to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries, especially amid the pandemic.

The two officials stressed that the two countries' economic exchanges will be continued in accordance with hygiene instructions and there will not be any obstacle to the development of this cooperation.

Hajiyev, for his part, said that the Azerbaijan Republic attaches great importance to the development of comprehensive Tehran-Baku cooperation, and President Ilham Aliyev has informed all officials that coronavirus should not hinder the growing cooperation between the two countries.

