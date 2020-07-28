Tehran-Dushanbe relations enhancing: Tajik FM

Speaking in a news conference in Dushanbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Aslov said, "Our cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran has been progressing since June last year."

"There are some issues that are very important to us, one of which is the transit corridor through Iran," he added, saying, "If the transit of goods through this corridor is currently reduced, it is only because of the prevalence of COVID-19, which unfortunately not only hindered the expansion of relations between Tajikistan and Iran, but also affected our relations with other countries."

"Cooperation between the two countries in all economic and social fields has progressed well," Aslov noted.

He said that Iranian and Tajik Presidents held a phone conversation in May and stressed the expansion of cooperation between two countries in all fields.

Aslov also appreciated the humanitarian aids sent by some countries including Iran to Tajikistan in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

