Final report of Flight 752 incident to be published soon

"The findings of the aviation accident investigation committee and the information of the plane's black boxes were collected, and it is scheduled that Iranian and Ukrainian delegations to reach a final conclusion and issue a final statement soon," said Mohammad Eslami on Sunday regarding the publishing time of information of black boxes of Flight 752, the Ukrainian passenger plane that was mistakenly downed near Tehran in January 2020.

"We are waiting for coordination with the Ukrainian team," he added.

"According to ICAO Annex 13, Iran is investigating the details of the incident," he said, adding, "The details of the incident will be published soon."

Emphasizing Iran is safe for air travel, Eslami said that Iran’s sky is one of the safest in the world.

"Of course, there are some mischiefs due to the interventions of arrogant powers, which pretend that the sky of Iran is insecure and issue some announcements about its insecurity," he added.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

