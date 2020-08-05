Iran not to let politicization of Flight 752 tragedy

“Neither we have the intention to use the issue for political purposes nor do we let others do so. We have agreed with the Ukrainian side to not let any third country intervene in the issue,” Mohsen Baharvand said on Wednesday.

The remarks come as the first round of Tehran-Kiyv talks on the issue was held in late July in the Ukrainian capital.

Baharvand said that Tehran is optimistic about talks that have been held so far, noting that the Iranian delegation has tried to solve the misunderstandings on the case.

He also noted that the second round of talks will be held in Tehran in October. The next round of talks will have three different sections, he continued, adding that one is the technical aspects that will be discussed by Iran Civil Aviation Organization, another is the judicial aspects of the case that will be discussed by Judiciary officials, and one is the legal aspects regarding the compensation.

Elsewhere in the remarks, Baharvand said that the judicial process will continue independently in Iran as the incident has happened inside the country and those who have committed mistakes are Iranian citizens.

On July 8, Iran responded to the assassination of Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani by launching missiles against Ain Asad airbase in Iraq which hosted US forces. Accordingly, Iranian defense units were on high alert for any possible strike by the US.

Meanwhile, a defense unit situated near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran mistakes the Ukraine Airlines Flight 752 for a cruise missile, shooting down the plane that claimed the lives of all 176 passengers and crew on board.

MAH/IRN83896626