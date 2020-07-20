Black boxes of Ukrainian plane arrive in Paris: Canada

In a tweet on Sunday, Champagne wrote that the black boxes are expected to be brought to France’s air accident agency, BEA, on Monday for analysis, Champagne said, adding that Canadian transportation officials would be present.

On Saturday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said the boxes had been sent to France for analysis.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. Among the victims of the PS752 flight, many were Iranian-Canadians, but there were also victims from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Tehran has agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of the downed plane.

