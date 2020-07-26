Iran’s export to Eurasia increased by 17 percent

He made the remarks on Sunday noting that Iran's total exports to Eurasia after the implementation of the agreement that is from October 27 2019 to June 19 2020 has amounted to $681 million, which has increased by 17% compared to the corresponding period last year.

“Iran's total imports from Eurasia until June 19, 2020, has reached to $1.736 billion, which has increased by 13% compared to the same period last year,” he added.

“The total volume of trade between the two countries stands at $2.417 billion, which has increased by 14% compared to the same period last year. Despite the outbreak of coronavirus and the decline in international trade in recent months, this growth rate indicates the stability of trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and the ability to develop economic relations,” he maintained.

