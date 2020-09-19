Iran to host 1st EAEU intl. expo in Feb. 2021

According to Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the first international exhibition of EAEU trade opportunities is planned to be held during the Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 20-February 18, 2021).

All the EUAE member countries are going to have active participation in this exhibition, the official said.

This exhibition is also a good opportunity to introduce the capabilities of Iranian producers and upgrade their industrial and commercial competitiveness capacities, while branding and introducing Iranian products to the Eurasian member countries, Hosseinzadeh stressed.

He said that the Eurasia International Exhibition will act as a link for the expansion of relations between Iran and EAEU members by bringing economic convergence and strengthening mutual relations.

This exhibition will strengthen Iran's economic diplomacy with the members of this union and provide new capacities for the country’s traders in order to develop non-oil exports, he added.

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union signed a three-year provisional agreement in Astana, Kazakhstan, in May 2018, for the bloc to welcome Iran into EEU.

The arrangement, which lowered or abolished customs duties, was the first step toward implementing free trade between Iran and the five members of the union.

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union signed a preferential trade agreement in October 2019, based on which 860 commodity items are exchanged between Iran and the five EAEU members.

The agreement inked between Iran and Eurasian Trade Union (EAEU) is considered as a test to prepare infrastructures for doing trade exchanges with the outside world.

Iran-EAEU agreement caused Iran to identify infrastructures of trade exchanges and plan to remove problems facing ahead.

Membership in an economic union such as Eurasia requires customs and economic integration to create a union in terms of visas and business cards, which is time-consuming.

