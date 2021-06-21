Iran exports to Eurasian countries grow by 66% in 1st two mos

The value of Iran's exports and imports to Eurasian countries during the first two months of 1400(March 21-May 21) were $ 180.2 million and $ 201.8 million, respectively, which compared to the same period last year show an increase by 66% and decrease by 46%, respectively, according to a report by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

During the first two months of this year, namely Farvardin and Ordibehesht, compared to the same period last year, Iran's exports to all Eurasian trading partners grew, while imports (except for Belarus) declined.

During this period, Iran's trade balance with all Eurasian countries except Russia was positive in Iran's favor, while the trade balance deficit with Russia also decreased compared to the same period in 1399. Overall, the outcome of these developments has led to a 91.9% improvement in Iran's trade deficit with Eurasian countries during the first two months of 1400.

