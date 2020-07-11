Iran, India seeking to expand railroad coop.

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum met and held talks with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra on Saturday.

The two sides conferred on facilitating trade exchange between the two countries and emphasized on holding the fourth meeting of the Joint Trade Committee.

The development of railroad cooperation, expansion of regional cooperation with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, holding joint trade committee meetings, strengthening bilateral ties between chambers of commerce, and the diversification of trade between the two countries were other points discussed in the meeting.

Indian Ambassador to Tehran further referred to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and emphasized India's commitment to strengthening and developing relations with Iran.

FA/IRN83851643