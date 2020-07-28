Ardabil province exports up 6% in first quarter

“The figures indicate a 4% decline in terms of volume but a 6% growth in terms of value compared with the first quarter of the last fiscal,” Head of Ardabil Customs Office Parviz Taghavi also said on Monday.

The official noted that the exports mainly included potato, cement, glass, vegetables, plastic products, and food and dairy.

“Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkey, Georgia and the UAE were the top destinations of Ardabil’s exports during the three-month period,” he noted.

“About 4,039 tons of goods worth $6 million were imported to the northwestern province during the quarter under review, registering a 78% and 59% decline in terms of tonnage and value respectively year-on-year.”

According to him, “Machinery, red meat, cotton, paper and cardboard, and cosmetics were the main imports of Ardabil in the first three moth of this fiscal.”

“Italy, Russia, China, Turkey, and Tajikistan were the top exporters to Ardabil during the same period,” he added.

MR/IRN83886084