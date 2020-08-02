TPO stresses increasing Iran share in intl. transit corridor

Speaking in a meeting of Expert Committee of Supreme Council of Promoting Non-Oil Exports on Sun., Hamid Zadboum called on all concerned executive organizations for realizing predetermined objectives and promoting share of the country in regional and international transit corridors.

Turning to the recent session held in the presence of First Vice President regarding transport and transit sectors, he called on all responsible executive bodies to cooperate with the Organization in line with boosting Iran’s share in the regional and international transit corridors.

After submitting a report on the rate of allocation of facilities out of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI), Zadboum emphasized the operationalizing the process of paying these facilities and loans in line with supporting non-oil exports in the current year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, secretary of Supreme Council of Promoting Non-Oil Exports referred to a recent bylaw approved at the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Headquarters for repatriating export currency to the economy of country, and added, “draft of this incentive package has been formulated by the Organization and necessary mechanisms have been defined in order to encourage exporters to return their export currency into the country.”

As headed by head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, the 27th session of Expert Committee of Supreme Council of Promoting Non-Oil Exports was held at the venue of the Organization on Sunday in the presence of representatives of executive organizations and nongovernmental sectors.

