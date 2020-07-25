Persepolis wins fourth successive IPL title

The Reds defeated its host Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 on Friday night, gaining the required points to clinch the title with 17 points ahead of its closest rival Sepahan and four matches to spare.

This was the quickest title win in the IPL’s history.

Persepolis started the 2019-20 IPL under stewardship of Gabriel Calderon but the Argentine left the Iranian giants in January after financial problem with the team’s officials.

Former Persepolis defender Yahya Golmohammadi was named as new head coach for his second stint and led them to win the title for the fourth successive time.

Sepahan (45), Tractor (45), Shahr Khodro (43), Esteghlal (42), and Foolad (42) stand next in the table and compete to finish in the top four to win the AFC Champions quota.

MAH/