  1. Sports
Jul 25, 2020, 8:45 AM

Persepolis wins fourth successive IPL title

Persepolis wins fourth successive IPL title

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Persepolis football team clinched the title of the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fourth time in a row on Friday.

The Reds defeated its host Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 on Friday night, gaining the required points to clinch the title with 17 points ahead of its closest rival Sepahan and four matches to spare.

This was the quickest title win in the IPL’s history.

Persepolis started the 2019-20 IPL under stewardship of Gabriel Calderon but the Argentine left the Iranian giants in January after financial problem with the team’s officials.

Former Persepolis defender Yahya Golmohammadi was named as new head coach for his second stint and led them to win the title for the fourth successive time.

Sepahan (45), Tractor (45), Shahr Khodro (43), Esteghlal (42), and Foolad (42) stand next in the table and compete to finish in the top four to win the AFC Champions quota.

MAH/

News Code 161387

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News