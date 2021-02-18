Iran football remains 2nd in Asia, 29th in world: FIFA

Japan as the best Asian team sits 27th in the world and the best Asian team in the latest FIFA ranking which was released on Thursday.

Iranian football is ranked 29th in the world with 1496 points while Japan gained the title of the best Asian team with 1502.

South Korea is also the third top Asian team in the FIFA rankings. The Koreans are ranked 38th in the world with 1465 points. The Australian football team is ranked 41st in the world with 1457 points.

In the FIFA ranking, the Belgian team with 1780 is ranked the top in the world, followed by France, Brazil, England with 1755, 1743, and 1670 respectively.

KI/5150268