Iran U16 football preparing for Asian c’ship

The team has begun training in Team Melli camp in Tehran under the supervision of the head coach Hossein Abdi.

The 19th edition of the AFC U16 Championship will be held in Bahrain from November 25 to December 12. 16 teams compete in the event in four groups of four.

Iran is in Group A of the competitions along with the host Bahrain, North Korea, and Qatar. As scheduled, Iran and North Korea will hold the opener of the event on November 25. Abdi’s team will next take on Bahrain on November 28 before locking horns with Qatar on December 1.

This will be the last U16 event in Asia as the AFC has decided to hold U17 competitions from 2023.

In the last edition of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018, the Iranian team failed to advance to the knock out stage after standing third in Group C behind Indonesia and India.

The top four teams of the continental event will qualify for the 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru.

