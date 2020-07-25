Parliament to address US attack on Iran’s airliner

Abbas Moghtadaei made the remarks on Saturday noting that US attack on the Iranian airliner was a clear violation of international obligations as well as human rights terrorism that must be condemned by the United Nations.

He also called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to pursue this issue in order to maintain international peace and security.

Moghtadaei further announced that Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is scheduled to address the US attack on Iranian the airliner.

He went on to say that these actions have posed threats to international order and air security and are due to the greed of the US government.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

Iran immediately reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time.

FA/ IRN83883468