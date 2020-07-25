Regional nations must unite their position to confront US

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah movement condemned the the harassment of the Iranian passenger airplane, flying from Tehran to Beirut, by the American fighters.

"We strongly condemn the US provocative operation against Iranian airliner and violation of Syrian sovereignty," he said.

"The nations of the region must unite their position to confront the rude US. Without any exception, the United States is a threat to everyone," he stressed.

His remarks came as on Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, when the incident happened.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the ‘lawlessness’ of the United States which ‘endangered’ lives of civilians on board the Iranian airliner.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also reacted to the recent provocation by US warplanes against an Iranian airliner, noting that Iran will give a firm response in proper time.

ZZ/FNA13990504000808