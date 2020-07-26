Iran to take all legal action to condemn US harassment: envoy

He made the remarks during his visit to the injured passenger of Mahan airliner at Al Rassoul Al Azam Hospital in Beirut.

Referring to the recent provocation by US warplanes against an Iranian airliner, Firouznia said that this is a clear example of the terrorist and criminal actions that the Americans are carrying out in the region.

Iran will take all necessary legal action to condemn US harassment, he added, saying that it will pursue the matter in the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the relevant courts.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

Iran immediately reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time.

