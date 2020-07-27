Ansarullah, Iran on same axis against US, Israeli regime

Remarks of al-Bukhaiti, who is a senior official with Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, came in reaction to the US' recent harassment of Iran's Mahan airliner in Syria.

"Ansarullah's retaliatory response to the harassment of the American fighter jets for Iranian civilian aircraft will be determined in proper time, but Ansarullah's response will not replace that of Iran's," he told Sputnik Radio network.

He added that "Resistance is a single axis against American hegemony."

"Ansarullah and Iran are on a single axis in an unlimited war against the United States and Israeli regime in the region," Raialyoum quoted him as saying.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air last Thursday night.

The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

Iran immediately reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran leaves no hostile action against the Iranian nation unanswered and will give a firm and appropriate response to any unwise measure when the time is ripe,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, hours after two US warplanes conducted dangerous maneuvering near Mahan Air’s Flight 1152.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also condemned the ‘lawlessness’ of the United States which ‘endangered’ lives of civilians on board the Iranian airliner.

