Revenge for Lt. Gen. Soleimani to change fate of region

Referring to the harassment of US fighter jets for the Iranian airliner, Ghazizadeh noted that the US is afraid of Iran’s revenge for the martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani.

He further said that Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission along with Iran’s Armed Forces will adopt necessary measures to give a strong and decisive response to the hostile enemy.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

