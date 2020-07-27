Envoy to Beirut warns Tel Aviv regime

In this meeting, the two sides underscored the need to strengthen national and Islamic unity.

"Lebanon needs unity, now," Mohammad Jalal Firooznia said.

"Iran helps Lebanon in various sectors and we stand by all Lebanese," he added according to Elnashra.

Answering a question about the possibility of warmongering activities by Israeli regime against Lebanon, the Iranian envoy said, "I do not think that the Zionist regime is in a situation that allows it to show stupidity against Lebanon. The Zionist enemy has not forgotten the defeat in the 33-day war."

"A harsh response will await the Zionist regime if it takes any adventures against Lebanon," he warned, "The Resistance Axis is stronger than ever and more victories will arrive."

Firooznia also met and hold talks with Lebanon's Vice Head of the Islamic Supreme Shiite Council, Shiekh Ali Al-Khatib on Monday, where he congratulated the country on Anniversary of 33-Day War Victory, Alahednews reported.

In 2006, about 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, lost their lives during the 33-day war on Lebanon.

