Judge Mansouri's body delivered to Iran

Necessary scientific and laboratory measures, such as identifying the body and its DNA, are being conducted on the corpse, Abbas Masjedi Arani said.

The results will be announced to the Iranian judiciary officials, he added.

Romania had vowed to deliver the DNA evidence of the Iranian Judge Gholamreza Mansouri to the Islamic Republic.

Mansouri was arrested in Romania in mid-June but was residing at the Duke Hotel in Bucharest, the capital, while the police monitored him.

He was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

According to preliminary reports, Mansouri apparently fell out of a window at a hotel in Bucharest.

The Romanian government has been sabotaging the case since it has not well-protected an Iranian criminal who was expected to be delivered to the Islamic Republic, has not provided vivid information and results of the conducted investigations in that country about Mansuori's death, has remained indifferent about baseless claims of the American media over the issue, and has not provided any clear photo of the Iranian judge's corpse.

