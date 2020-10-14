Economic convict, corruptor extradited from Europe: Judiciary

On June 08, 2020 in the course of meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to the firm determination of the judiciary in fighting corruption and handling economic cases and added, “Sheltering criminals, corruptors, and looters of people’s property by Western countries is one of the clear examples of oppression and injustice.”

The fact that the West shelters an accused or economic convict, who has fled the country with illicit and haram moneys, is not compatible with any international law, Judiciary chief emphasized.

In this meeting, Raeisi stated that fight against money laundering and organized crime will not be achieved only by drafting and ratifying treaties and agreements, rather there must be a serious will to implement these agreements.

The Judiciary chief missioned Attorney General and International Deputy Judiciary to follow up on the extradition of fugitive convicts in cases of economic corruption.

Following the insistence and order of judiciary chief to return the convicts and economic corruptors, Alireza Heidarabadipour, former CEO of Sarmayeh Bank, who had left the country during the preliminary investigation, has been arrested by the Spanish police and returned to the country. This is the first time that a convict charged with economic corruption has been extradited to the country from Europe.

