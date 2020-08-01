Judge Mansouri's body delivered to his family

"Preliminary examinations and laboratory measures of the dead body of Judge Mansouri have been performed since his body has been delivered to Iran", said Masjedi, adding, "We hope that we will be able to announce the causes of his death to Iranian judiciary officials in next one or two weeks as some experiments in the fields of toxicology and pathology, laboratory processes are time-consuming."

Mansouri was arrested in Romania in mid-June but was residing at the Duke Hotel in Bucharest, the capital, while the police monitored him.

He was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

According to preliminary reports, Mansouri apparently fell out of a window at a hotel in Bucharest.

The Romanian government has been sabotaging the case since it has not well-protected an Iranian criminal who was expected to be delivered to the Islamic Republic, has not provided vivid information and results of the conducted investigations in that country about Mansuori's death, has remained indifferent about baseless claims of the American media over the issue, and has not provided any clear photo of the Iranian judge's corpse.

