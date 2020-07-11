Oman sends medical aid to Iran to fight COVID-19: envoy

He pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic and efforts to deal with it and added, “the deep historical and longstanding ties between the government and people of Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate of Oman have caused the two countries to establish various cooperation with each other in the fight against coronavirus.”

Hojjatoleslam Nouri pointed out that the benevolent and philanthropist people of Oman as well as Iranians living in the Sultanate sent some needed medical and healthcare equipment to the Islamic Republic of Iran including 10 ventilators (artificial respirators) and more than 300,000 face masks.

Iranian envoy to Oman seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the unsparing cooperation and interaction of Sultanate of Oman and added, “over the past months, Omani government sent two medical and healthcare aids to the Islamic Republic of Iran which have had a large volume in terms of quality and quantity.”

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic, the government of Sultanate of Oman had forwarded its humanitarian aids to the Islamic Republic of Iran in several turns.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus disease has so far claimed more than 12,000 lives in the country.

