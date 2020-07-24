Oman hails Iranian envoy's effort in bolstering mutual ties

In the last days of his mission in the Sultanate of Oman, outgoing Iranian envoy to Oman met and bid farewell to Shihab bin Tariq al-Said Deputy Sultan of Oman for Defense Affairs.

In this meeting, Tariq al-Said conveyed appreciation message of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to outgoing Iranian envoy Hojjatoleslam Nouri Shahroudi for his effective role in bolstering bilateral ties and added that the relations between the two countries are at the highest level and these amicable ties have witnessed considerable growth in various political, economic, trade and commercial fields.

Turning to joint cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries, he stressed the need to deepening and enhancing joint cooperation and expressed hope that friendly ties between Iran and Oman will continue in the future.

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Oman Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Reza Nouri Shahroudi expressed his satisfaction with unsparing support of Sultan of Oman and high-ranking officials of this country for strengthening and deepening bilateral ties.

The two sides also discussed the latest bilateral ties and recent developments in the region.

