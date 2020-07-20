Iranian ambassador ends mission in Oman

Iranian Ambassador Hojjatoleslam Nouri Shahroudi held a final meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister for Diplomatic Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthi on Monday.

Al-Harthi appreciated the ambassador’s efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries and expressed hope that Iran and Oman expand bilateral ties in the future.

Nouri further thanked the government and people of Oman for their cooperation to boost relations between the two countries.

Both sides also conferred on the latest regional and international developments.

Iranian Ambassador had submitted his credentials to Omani officials in May 2017.

FA/FNA 13990430000838