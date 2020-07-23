Iran-Oman ties at highest level: envoy

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Reza Nouri Shahroudi made the remarks on Thu. in his meeting with Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrooqi Oman’s Minister of Heritage & Culture.

In this meeting, Omani minister of Heritage & Culture expressed his thanks to the unsparing efforts of Hojjatoleslam Nouri Shahroudi during his tenure in Oman to strengthen ties between the two countries and added, “Sultanate of Oman and Islamic Republic of Iran share a geographical proximity as well as cultural-historical commonalities and this issue can be a good capacity to develop and deepen cooperation between the two countries.”

For his part, Nouri Shahroudi pointed to the proper historical and cultural capacities of Oman and experiences of Iran in the cultural field and protection of historical works and stated, “relations between Iranian government, people and Oman are currently at the highest level, and officials of the two countries seek to promote and strengthen cooperation in various cultural and historical fields.”

Earlier, Hojjatoleslam Nouri Shahroudi held separate meetings with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthi and also Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy.

