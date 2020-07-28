Outgoing Iranian envoy bids farewell to Omani FM official

In this meeting, the Omani side pointed to the amicable and strategic ties between Iran and Oman and expressed his thanks to Hojjatoleslam Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi for his constructive role in strengthening bilateral ties.

For his part, outgoing Iranian envoy seized this opportunity to thank the government and people of Oman in cooperating and collaborating with him during his tenure in line with promoting and strengthening bilateral ties.

Shahroudi referred to some of the most important measures taken during his mission at the embassy and added, “presently, the amicable relation between the two countries is at the highest level.”

In this meeting, the two sides, while expressing readiness for strengthening and expanding mutual ties, exchanged their views on the latest developments between the two countries and the region.

