Iran appoints new amb. to Muscat

Khoshroudi is planned to replace former Ambassador Hojjatoleslam Nouri Shahroudi in Muscat.

The New ambassador has previously served as Deputy for Legal and International Affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe and America, Head of Economic Section, and Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia. He has been working as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs since May 27, 2020.

Former Iranian Ambassador had submitted his credentials to Omani officials in May 2017. At the end of his mission, Nouri Shahroudi referred to the new ambassador and wrote that the new envoy is very interested in developing and expanding relations between the two countries. He further expressed hope that both sides boost bilateral ties in the future.

FA/FNA 13990507000678