Borders with Iraq represent friendship, bilateral ties

In a tweet on Tuesday, Masjedi referred to Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Iran and wrote, “Tehran is ready to welcome the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation. Relations between the two countries are expanding in all fields and their borders represent friendship and mutual cooperation.”

The Iranian ambassador further announced that both sides plan to increase the volume of trade between the two countries from the current 12 billion dollars to 20 billion dollars over the next five years.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

