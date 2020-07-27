Iran, Iraq emphasize coop. in maintaining common interests

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Baghdad on Mon. stressed the need to continue cooperation between Iran and Iraq in line with rendering services to the common interests of the two countries.

The office of Iraq National Security Adviser in a statement announced, “at the beginning of the meeting, al-Araji thanked Iranian envoy for congratulating him on his appointment as Iraqi National Security Adviser, and then the two sides discussed about the issues of mutual concerns between the two countries.”

According to this statement, the two sides explored avenues for continuation of cooperation and coordination in line with rendering services to the common interests of these two neighboring countries.

Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji, Iraqi Minister of Interior in former Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi administration and one of the commanders of Badr Organization took over the post of Iraqi National Security Adviser from Falih Al-Fayyadh, who is also the head of Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization, on July 14.

MA/FNA13990506000941